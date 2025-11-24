Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Justice Surya Kant takes oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Justice Surya Kant takes charge today as the fifty third Chief Justice of India, following the retirement of Justice BR Gavai. His appointment was cleared on 30 October and his tenure will run until 9 February 2027, when he turns sixty five. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born in Hisar and rising from a small town practice to the countrys highest judicial office, Justice Kant has built a reputation through significant rulings at the Supreme Court and earlier in the Punjab and Haryana and Himachal Pradesh High Courts. His judgments span major constitutional questions, including the Article 370 verdict, free speech, citizenship, electoral reforms, gender justice and military pension parity.

 

He has played a central role in high profile matters such as the Pegasus probe, the 2022 security breach during the Prime Ministers Punjab visit and the reconsideration of Aligarh Muslim Universitys minority status. His track record highlights a judicial career that has shaped key debates across governance, rights and institutional accountability.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

