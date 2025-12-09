Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Home prices in India will rise at roughly 6% in the coming two years. the boom in the luxury housing sector currently drives the market. The expected rise in average home prices, which have more than doubled in the past decade, was slightly weaker than in the previous quarter. The forecasts come against a backdrop of 8.2% economic growth in India, which has outpaced most peers. After that, fast-rising land prices and other development expenses will make luxury homes less attractive for buyers who are mainly looking for returns on their investments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon