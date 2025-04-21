Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's oilmeal export up 3% on year in March

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has come out with the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of March, 2025 provisionally reported at 409,148 tons compared to 395,382 tons in March, 2024 i.e. up by 3%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.24 to Mar.25 in term of quantity reported at 4,342,498 tons compared to 4,885,437 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 11%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal & castorseed meal and in term of Free on board (FOB) Value decreased to Rs.12171.0 crores from Rs. 15368.0 crores, down by 21%.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

