India's PE/VC Surge: Investments Hit 5.3 billion USD in Oct 2025 as PIPE Deals and Startups Lead the Upswing

India's PE/VC Surge: Investments Hit 5.3 billion USD in Oct 2025 as PIPE Deals and Startups Lead the Upswing

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India touched $5.3 billion across 102 deals in October 2025, marking a 9% rise year-on-year, according to the EY-IVCA monthly roundup. Pure-play PE/VC investments hit a 13-month high of 5 billion USD - an 81% increase over October 2024 while real estate and infrastructure investments fell sharply by 86%.

Private investments in public equity (PIPE) emerged as the dominant deal category, surging nearly ten-fold to 2.1 billion USD. Startup investments followed at 2 billion USD, up 175% year-on-year. Growth investments fell to 810 million USD while buyouts remained flat at 227 million USD. Credit investments dropped 90% to 189 million USD.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

