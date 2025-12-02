Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 30-lakh order from C-DOT

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 30-lakh order from C-DOT

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

ITCONS E-Solutions said it has secured an order worth Rs 30.59 lakh from the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Ministry of Communications, Bengaluru, for the deployment of 10 resources.

The project will be executed over a one-year period, commencing from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026, unless extended further by mutual agreement.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter fell 2.60% to Rs 548.40 on the BSE.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Sensex slides 474 pts; European markets decline

Sensex slides 474 pts; European markets decline

Insolation Energy bags Rs 516-cr solar module orders

Insolation Energy bags Rs 516-cr solar module orders

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ramco Industries at 'A1+'

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ramco Industries at 'A1+'

SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon