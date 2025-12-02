Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto announces allotment and listing of NCDs of Bajaj Auto Credit

Bajaj Auto announces allotment and listing of NCDs of Bajaj Auto Credit

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Bajaj Auto announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit has allotted 50,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis on 27 November 2025. The debentures are listed on the National Stock Exchange on 01 December 2025.

