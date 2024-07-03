Business Standard
Sakuma Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, NACL Industries Ltd and GRP Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2024.
Sakuma Exports Ltd lost 10.83% to Rs 31.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 8.91% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 345.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shreyans Industries Ltd tumbled 6.48% to Rs 275.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4533 shares in the past one month.
NACL Industries Ltd pared 5.94% to Rs 70.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19881 shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd plummeted 5.16% to Rs 15024.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 715 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

