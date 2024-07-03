Business Standard
NTPC power generation climbs 9.5% YoY in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
NTPC informed that it has recorded a power generation of 113.87 million units in Q1 FY25, a growth of 9.5% as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.
The companys coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 79.5% during the quarter ended.
NTPC stated that it has significantly ramped up its power generation, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of electricity as the nations electricity demand continues to soar to newer peaks.
NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.
The state-run power majors consolidated net profit jumped 33.22% to Rs 6,490.05 crore on 7.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47,622.06 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 371.30 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

