Indices trade higher; PSU bank shares witness bargain buying

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 432.22 points or 0.55% to 79,873.78. The Nifty 50 index gained 124.65 points or 0.52% to 24,248.50.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 80,074.3 and 24,307.25, respectively in early trade. Further, the Nifty Bank also hits record high at 53,256.70 in morning trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.70%.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 53,490.12.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,307 shares rose and 1,577 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.32% to 7,272.85. The index fell 2.43% in past two trading sessions.

State Bank of India (up 1.75%), Union Bank of India (up 1.69%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.45%), Canara Bank (up 1.15%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.1%), UCO Bank (up 0.85%), Bank of India (up 0.65%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.51%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.49%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.31%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal shed 0.07% to 7.004 as compared with previous close 7.009.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.5350, compared with its close of 83.4800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2024 settlement rose 0.84% to Rs 72,155.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 105.62.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.03% to 4.438.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2024 settlement gained 29 cents or 0.34% to $ 86.53 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sundaram-Clayton rallied 3.21% after the company's board approved to raise funds not exceeding Rs 400 crore in one or more tranhces.

JSW Infrastructure shed 0.59%. The company said that its subsidiary JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal has entered into a concession agreement with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tamil Nadu.

