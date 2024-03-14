Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 0.20% In February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed that India's wholesale price inflation eased further to a four-month low of 0.20 per cent in February on an annual basis, as against 0.27 per cent in January.
The sequential WPI rate for February grew 0.07 per cent against a contraction of (-)0.33 per cent in the month before.
Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Inflation for food articles stood at 6.95 per cent in February. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate in February surged to 4.49 per cent from 3.84 per cent in the preceding month.
Wholesale inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas grew 8.24 per cent in February. The fuel and power inflation witnessed a contraction of (-) 1.59 per cent in February against a contraction of (-)0.51 per cent in January.
Inflation for manufactured products contracted (-) 1.27 per cent in February.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Nifty trade near day's high; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Indices off days low; broader mkt underperforms

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

INR slips as market stays focussed on local equities

Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

(L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins major onshore gas pipeline project in Middle East

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon