India's Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 0.20% In February

The sequential WPI rate for February grew 0.07 per cent against a contraction of (-)0.33 per cent in the month before.

Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc.

Inflation for food articles stood at 6.95 per cent in February. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate in February surged to 4.49 per cent from 3.84 per cent in the preceding month.

Wholesale inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas grew 8.24 per cent in February. The fuel and power inflation witnessed a contraction of (-) 1.59 per cent in February against a contraction of (-)0.51 per cent in January.

Inflation for manufactured products contracted (-) 1.27 per cent in February.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed that India's wholesale price inflation eased further to a four-month low of 0.20 per cent in February on an annual basis, as against 0.27 per cent in January.