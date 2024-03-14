Bharat Electronics (BEL) said that it has entered into contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supplying Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems worth Rs 847.70 crore.

The contract incudes supply of 14 cutting-edge Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems. These state-of-the-art systems, manufactured domestically by the company, will be installed on three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy.

This collaboration between BEL and L&T exemplifies the strong partnership between the two companies and underscores the broader co-operation within the Indian Industry. The successful execution of this contract will involve the participation of numerous micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and represents a significant stride towards achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The company said that additionally, it has secured orders valued at Rs 1,092.65 crore since the last disclosure on 13 February 2024 and these orders encompass the supply of LRUs for T-70 & T-90 tanks, communication systems for the Indian Navy, as well as other spares and services.

With these recent developments, the company has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 32,716.33 crore in the current financial year.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shares of BEL rallied 3.42% to Rs 196.50 while L&T rose 1.81% to Rs 3606.35 on the BSE.