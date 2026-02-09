India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 29.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 389.74 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 29.05% to Rs 124.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 389.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 304.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.389.74304.2571.0172.06163.25127.35159.95124.37124.0796.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News