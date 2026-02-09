Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 118.21 crore

Net Loss of Mirza International reported to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 118.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 114.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.118.21114.38-1.102.73-2.26-0.06-9.93-7.83-7.31-5.69

