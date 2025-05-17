Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to participate in BRICS Energy Ministers meeting in Brazil

India to participate in BRICS Energy Ministers meeting in Brazil

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, has embarked on an official visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Energy Ministers Meeting scheduled for 19th May. Under the theme Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance, the Minister will engage in discussions with Energy Ministers of BRICS nations on crucial issues such as energy security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. India, in this meeting, will showcase its achievements over the past decade, including a 90% increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development in the energy sector. The country will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEBI extends deadline for framework on issuance of ODIs by FPIs to November 17 this year

SEBI extends deadline for framework on issuance of ODIs by FPIs to November 17 this year

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 394.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 394.29% in the March 2025 quarter

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the March 2025 quarter

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon