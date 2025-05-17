ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 180.35 croreNet profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 18.11% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 180.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.96% to Rs 23.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 479.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 378.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales180.35139.92 29 479.52378.38 27 OPM %11.8614.79 -8.8710.77 - PBDT20.2220.40 -1 39.3239.27 0 PBT16.0619.33 -17 31.0235.20 -12 NP11.7114.30 -18 23.1126.25 -12
