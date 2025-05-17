Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 1929.46 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 26.80% to Rs 393.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 1929.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1484.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.61% to Rs 1498.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1147.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 6969.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5184.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1929.461484.03 30 6969.095184.39 34 OPM %86.2784.93 -88.9387.07 - PBDT542.64428.83 27 2062.011583.52 30 PBT529.24416.85 27 2012.741539.13 31 NP393.94310.67 27 1498.931147.67 31
