India to resume International Postal Services to USA

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
The Department of Posts, Government of India has announced the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025. Postal services to the USA were earlier suspended through Office Memorandum dated 22 August 2025, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration, which suspended the de minimis treatment for all postal shipments. The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Google's Rs 10,000 crore Hyperscale Data Centre in Vizag to Create 30,000 Jobs, Boost Andhra's Digital Growth

Thyrocare Technologies posts 82% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; board OKs 2:1 bonus share issue proposal

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO subscribed 2.29 times

Prestige Group launches residential project in Dahisar-Mira Road, Mumbai

Market opens with a smile, ends with a sigh as profit-taking deepens

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

