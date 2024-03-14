Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Wholesale Price Index Up 0.20% On Year

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of February, 2024 stood at 0.07% as compared to January, 2024.
Primary Articles index increased by 0.22% to 181.4 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 181.0 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Fuel & Power index increased by 0.19% to 155.1 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 154.8 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Manufactured Products index remains unchanged at 139.8 (provisional) in February, 2024 as compared to the month of January, 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has increased from 178.0 in January, 2024 to 178.3 in February, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.79% in January, 2024 to 4.09% in February, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

India's Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 0.20% In February

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Antony Waste soars after bagging bio-mining and resource recovery contract from CIDCO

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

India's Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 0.20% In February

Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1009 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon