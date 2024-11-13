Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 95.88 croreNet Loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales95.88171.59 -44 OPM %-4.13-7.57 -PBDT-7.81-20.92 63 PBT-11.49-24.74 54 NP-11.49-24.74 54
