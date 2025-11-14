Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 102.19 crore

Net Loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.1995.88 7 OPM %1.74-4.13 -PBDT-2.91-7.81 63 PBT-5.75-11.49 50 NP-5.75-11.49 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 292.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 292.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon