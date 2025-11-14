Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 292.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.68% to Rs 85.64 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills rose 292.50% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.68% to Rs 85.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.6451.38 67 OPM %18.799.60 -PBDT17.206.34 171 PBT14.403.47 315 NP10.992.80 293
