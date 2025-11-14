Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.06% to Rs 14.16 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries declined 61.90% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.06% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.1620.54 -31 OPM %-0.9222.93 -PBDT2.526.55 -62 PBT2.056.06 -66 NP1.523.99 -62
