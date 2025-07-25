Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Trident Ltd and Metro Brands Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Trident Ltd and Metro Brands Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd soared 6.38% to Rs 140.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 157.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Phoenix Mills Ltd surged 5.50% to Rs 1527.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19438 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd spiked 5.23% to Rs 1263.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9208 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%premium

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj twins, Infy, HDFC Bank, RIL drag Sensex 670 pts; Nifty below 24,850

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Oppn MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Indian mission in Thailand issues travel advisory amidst ongoing unrest

Supreme Court, SC

Foreign firm using shared premises in India liable to income tax: SC

Trident Ltd spurt 4.31% to Rs 32.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd rose 4.27% to Rs 1256.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2153 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon