Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The yen slipped to 147 per dollar on Friday as markets reacted to a new US-Japan trade deal imposing a 15% tariff on Japanese exports, easing from the 25% threat but keeping tensions alive. Tokyos core inflation stayed above the BOJs 2% target, hinting at possible rate hikes, while the leading economic index was revised down to 104.8 in May from 105.3. With the BOJs policy decision due next week, rates are expected to remain unchanged amid tariff-driven uncertainty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Patel Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd counter

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

DXY extends rebound above 97 mark; Set for weekly loss of around 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon