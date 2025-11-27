Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1.45% to Rs 401.75 after the firm announced the sale of a key land parcel in Hyderabad.The company has signed an agreement with Ashoka Builders India for the sale of its freehold land at Azamabad Industrial Area.
The plot measures about 18,311.57 square yards, or 15,310.80 square metres. The total transaction value stands at Rs 173.96 crore. The company confirmed that it has already received an advance payment of Rs 100 crore from the buyer.
The land was earlier leasehold and was converted to freehold through a deed of sale and conveyance. Indian Hume Pipe said it will provide further updates once the sale deed is formally registered.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Indian Hume Pipe Company manufactures and installs a wide range of pipelines used in drinking water, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage projects. It also executes turnkey water supply systems, handling everything from intake wells to treatment plants and pumping stations. For decades, it has delivered end-to-end water infrastructure across towns and villages in India.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company surged 161.61% to Rs 34.69 crore while net sales rose 2.94% to Rs 364.78 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content