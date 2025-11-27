Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2280, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% rally in NIFTY and a 14.11% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2280, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26183.95. The Sensex is at 85613.29, up 0%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 5.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10280.7, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.42 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2290.4, down 1.55% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 3.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% rally in NIFTY and a 14.11% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 129.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
