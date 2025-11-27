Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Atlanta Electricals announced that it has secured two orders worth Rs 297.71 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

The orders comprise 25 transformers to be supplied that include twenty-one 220/66 KV, 160 MVA power transformers; three 66/11.55 KV, 20 MVA power transformers; and one 220/132 KV, 150 MVA auto transformer.

Atlanta Electricals is in the business of supplying a wide range of power transformers.

The company reported a 25.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.14 crore on a 5.1% rise in net sales to Rs 315.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Atlanta Electricals shed 0.67% to Rs 959.70 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

