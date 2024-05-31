Business Standard
Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 74.73% to Rs 2.09 crore
Net loss of Suvidhaa Infoserve reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.73% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.68% to Rs 7.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.098.27 -75 7.6131.29 -76 OPM %-137.32-52.96 --86.078.60 - PBDT-0.464.69 PL -3.6712.13 PL PBT-3.431.24 PL -16.13-1.75 -822 NP-3.431.24 PL -16.13-1.76 -816
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

