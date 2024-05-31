Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 159.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.83% to Rs 30.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.43% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 110.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 159.49% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.30.3245.14110.4590.4230.188.4619.6813.5414.164.6428.1719.2711.014.5824.7119.158.203.1618.6514.19