Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 159.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.83% to Rs 30.32 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 159.49% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.43% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 110.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content