Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 3064.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 3660.00% to Rs 24.44 crore
Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 3064.29% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3660.00% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1702.27% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7982.88% to Rs 89.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.440.65 3660 89.721.11 7983 OPM %16.3323.08 -12.2734.23 - PBDT3.430.23 1391 8.930.64 1295 PBT3.380.23 1370 8.750.64 1267 NP4.430.14 3064 7.930.44 1702
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 940.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 83.56% in the March 2024 quarter

SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon