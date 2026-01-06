Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Oil announces change in senior management

Indian Oil announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

With effect from 05 January 2026

Indian Oil Corporation announced that S G Venkatesh, Executive Director (Petrochemicals), Business Development Group, has ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of IndianOil (One level below the Board of Directors) on 5 January 2026 consequent upon his appointment as Director (Technical) on the Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's services sector activity eases in December amid softer expansion in new business: PMI

Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

RBI Governor highlights the important role of NBFCs and HFCs in facilitating credit flow

Bondada Engineering commissions solar project of 120.46 MWp in Dec'25

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; media shares decline

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

