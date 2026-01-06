Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; media shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded modest losses in the mid-morning trade as investors weighed the risks of fresh U.S. tariffs against a steady stream of quarterly earnings reports that have kept hopes of an earnings recovery alive.

The Nifty traded below 26,150 mark. Media shares slipped after advancing for previous four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 405.63 points or 0.46% to 85,056.28. The Nifty 50 index declined 104 points or 0.40% to 26,146.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.37%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,554 shares rose and 2,268 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 26,200; Oil & Gas shares drag; Metals rise

Indusind Bank share price in focus after Q3 update

IndusInd Bank shares rise to highest in 9 months post Q3 business update

knee pain, joint pain

Anti-ageing injection regrows knee cartilage, may stop arthritis early

Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2026: How to book tickets for January 26 parade, other events

Reliance Industries share price in focus

RIL shares drop 5%, log steepest drop in 8 months after hitting a high

Indias services sector continued to expand in December 2025, but at the slowest pace in 11 months. The HSBC India Services PMI fell to 58.0 in December from 59.8 in November, indicating a moderation in activity while remaining well above the 50-point expansion threshold. Slower growth was driven by easing new business inflows and stalled hiring, while business confidence slipped to its lowest level in over three years. On the positive side, new export orders rose, supporting international demand, and inflationary pressures remained subdued, allowing firms to maintain competitive pricing. The composite PMI, which combines both services and manufacturing activity, also eased to 57.8, reflecting continued overall expansion of the economy but at a moderated pace.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index shed 0.86% to 1,459.40. The index added 2.52% in the previous four consecutive trading session.

Saregama India (down 4.67%), Tips Music (down 1.73%), Sun TV Network (down 1.3%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.02%), D B Corp (down 0.6%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.14%) declined.

On the other hand, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.56%), Prime Focus (up 0.35%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.32%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

MOIL added 1.92% after the company said that it has achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of about 3.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

AXIS Bank rose 0.44%. The company reported a 12.3% increase in average total deposits to Rs 11,97,400 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10,66,400 crore in Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, building on a record-breaking rally in global stocks as investors continued to assess ongoing geopolitical tensions following the U.S.′ attack on Venezuela and capture of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. big oil got a boost from the country's military raid at the weekend that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Crude oil eased back after rising $1 a barrel overnight as traders assessed the possible impact on crude flows from Venezuela, home to the world's largest oil reserves.

Overall, however, the events had a limited effect on risk sentiment, with equities driven more by momentum and currencies focused on macroeconomic data.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put Venezuela under temporary American control and that he could order another strike if the South American nation does not cooperate with U.S. efforts to open up its oil industry and stop drug trafficking. He also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico.

Trump plans to meet with executives from U.S. oil companies later this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production, media reports stated.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose even after the U.S.′ attack on Venezuela, as crude oil prices advanced and investors bet the action would not lead to broader geopolitical conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 594.79 points, or 1.23%, to close at 48,977.18. The 30-stock index also hit a new all-time high in the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.64% and ended at 6,902.05. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.69%, settling at 23,395.82.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index softens under 98 mark in Asia

US dollar index softens under 98 mark in Asia

Volumes soar at Abbott India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Abbott India Ltd counter

MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power soars after global brokerage initiates Buy call

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power soars after global brokerage initiates Buy call

AXIS Bank's average total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q3

AXIS Bank's average total deposits rise 12% YoY in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon