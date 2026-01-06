Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering commissions solar project of 120.46 MWp in Dec'25

Bondada Engineering commissions solar project of 120.46 MWp in Dec'25

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned solar projects of 120.46 MWp during December 2025 for Paradigm IT, MAHAGENCO and NLC India across multiple project clusters located in Dhule, Amaravati, Hingoli, Pathardi, Shevgaon, Kannad and Dharni in Maharashtra and Neyveli in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Company has doubled its monthly commissioning volumes on a month-on-month basis over the last two consecutive months, reflecting strong execution momentum, enhanced project management capabilities, and improving operational efficiencies within the Solar EPC segment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; media shares decline

US dollar index softens under 98 mark in Asia

Volumes soar at Abbott India Ltd counter

MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power soars after global brokerage initiates Buy call

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates
