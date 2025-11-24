Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.04, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.04, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35852.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.5, down 0.97% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 10.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content