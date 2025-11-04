Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.78%, up for five straight sessions

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.78%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.04, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% gain in NIFTY and a 6.53% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.04, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25679.35. The Sensex is at 83745.94, down 0.28%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 9.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36445.15, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.7, up 0.81% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 20.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% gain in NIFTY and a 6.53% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

