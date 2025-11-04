One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.03% to Rs 270.21 croreNet Loss of One Mobikwik Systems reported to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 270.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 290.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales270.21290.65 -7 OPM %-5.741.30 -PBDT-13.58-0.18 -7444 PBT-16.75-3.32 -405 NP-28.62-3.59 -697
