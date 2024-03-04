Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 286.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 180.18% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% gain in NIFTY and a 46.45% gain in the Nifty Metal.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 286.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22412.4. The Sensex is at 73862.28, up 0.08%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 2.22% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8337.8, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 287.75, up 1.39% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 180.18% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% gain in NIFTY and a 46.45% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 89.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Market under pressure; metal shares slip

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Swan Energy subsidiary Swan LNG repays entire loan of Rs 2206 cr

NSE SME Owais Metal red hot on listing day, shares sizzles 200% up!

Blue Star launches new comprehensive range of room ACs

SIL Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MOIL spurts as production rises 15% YoY in Feb'24

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon