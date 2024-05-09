Business Standard
Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 287.07 crore
Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 35.49% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 287.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.79% to Rs 337.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 1054.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 928.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales287.07236.75 21 1054.48928.62 14 OPM %47.0944.12 -45.6543.64 - PBDT142.19108.87 31 506.43419.75 21 PBT126.8694.48 34 448.02365.55 23 NP96.9671.56 35 337.12274.54 23
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

