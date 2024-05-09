Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 crore
Net profit of State Bank of India rose 18.18% to Rs 21384.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18093.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98083.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 67084.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55648.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.18% to Rs 439188.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350844.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income117469.3898083.19 20 439188.51350844.58 25 OPM %44.3138.86 -46.1540.71 - PBDT28851.8623435.57 23 98340.0475398.56 30 PBT28851.8623435.57 23 98340.0475398.56 30 NP21384.1518093.84 18 67084.6755648.17 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon