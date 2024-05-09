Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 153.64 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears rose 31.90% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 153.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.67% to Rs 82.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 536.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content