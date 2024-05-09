Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 153.64 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.67% to Rs 82.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 536.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 31.90% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 153.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.153.64123.40536.05445.6517.3221.6018.9920.1636.1329.43122.85101.0731.9126.55109.6490.1925.6819.4782.2567.05