Indian Overseas Bank drops for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.16, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Indian Overseas Bank has eased around 5.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.85, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.35 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 21.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
