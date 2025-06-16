Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 667.25, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 15.28% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Tips Music Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 667.25, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Tips Music Ltd has added around 4.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1726.1, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60885 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.25 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 51.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content