Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.46% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 4270.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3541.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 1.93% to Rs 284.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1154.77965.024270.183541.4731.3933.6434.3336.04389.73359.971611.791380.54374.10348.751554.571326.81284.18278.801111.081005.88