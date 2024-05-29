Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 2164.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.90% to Rs 1374.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 941.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 7877.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8315.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 70.11% to Rs 140.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 468.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 2164.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2631.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.