Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 15.61% to Rs 394.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1224.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1449.471224.66 18 OPM %32.1134.01 -PBDT530.60469.90 13 PBT518.30456.55 14 NP394.33341.09 16
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST