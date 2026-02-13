Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 15.61% to Rs 394.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1224.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1449.471224.6632.1134.01530.60469.90518.30456.55394.33341.09

