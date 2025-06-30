Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Rupee falls even as dollar stays tepid

Indian Rupee falls even as dollar stays tepid

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee fell sharply against the US dollar today as recent weakness stayed in place on month end dollar demand. INR closed at 85.73 per US dollar, down 23 paise on the day on weak domestic equities and a recovery in crude oil prices. INR eased even as the US dollar index stayed slippery under 97 mark, holding onto heavy losses in last week that saw the index tank around 1.30%. The US dollar index tested its lowest since February 2022 as a more dovish Fed stance and rising fiscal worries pressured the greenback. The INR has depreciated by around 0.20% in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

