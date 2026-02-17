Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE Indices has launched a new sectoral benchmark, the Nifty Cement Index

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
The index is designed to track the performance of companies classified under the Cement & Cement Products industry within the Nifty Total Market. It will comprise the top 20 stocks from the eligible basic industry, selected based on their six-month average free-float market capitalisation. Stocks available in the derivatives segment on NSE will be given preference, with non-F&O stocks included if required to complete the basket.

Constituent weights will be determined by free-float market capitalisation, subject to a cap of 15% per stock. The index has a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1,000. It will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.

 

As of 30 January 2026, it has delivered a one-year return of 5.33%, a five-year annualized return of 14.84%, and a since-inception (1 April 2005) annualized return of 15.45%.

Among the top constituents are UltraTech Cement (16.21% weightage), Shree Cement (15.31%), Grasim Industries (14.83%), Ambuja Cements (13.86%) and J.K. Cement (11.12%).

NSE Indices said the benchmark is expected to serve as a reference for asset managers and passive investment products such as exchange traded funds, index funds and structured products.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

