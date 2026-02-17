Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchandise trade deficit widens to a three-month high

Merchandise trade deficit widens to a three-month high

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Indias trade numbers for January 2026 reflected excellent performance in exports, with overall exports of merchandise and services hitting USD 80.45 billion, up 13.16 per cent from USD 71.09 billion in January 2025, even as imports rose faster. According to Commerce Ministry data, overall imports in January 2026 jumped 18.77 per cent year-on-year to USD 90.83 billion, compared with USD 76.48 billion a year earlier. This pushed the combined merchandise and services trade deficit to USD 10.38 billion from USD 5.39 billion. Indias merchandise trade deficit widened to a three-month high of $34.68 billion in January. The goods trade deficit was widened due to a sharp rise ‌in gold and silver imports, which pushed up total merchandise imports by ‌12% ??month-on-month to $71.24 billion, while exports slipped 5% to $36.56 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

NSE Indices has launched a new sectoral benchmark, the Nifty Cement Index

NSE Indices has launched a new sectoral benchmark, the Nifty Cement Index

NSE Indices to review Nifty constituents on February 23

NSE Indices to review Nifty constituents on February 23

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance