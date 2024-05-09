At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 502.74 points or 0.71% to 72,945.65. The Nifty 50 index declined 150.30 points or 0.67% to 22,152.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.60%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,288 shares rose and 2,112 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Results Today :

HPCL (down 1.14%), SBI (up 0.44%), Rain Industries (down 0.45%), Abbott India (down 1.04%), Escorts Kubota (down 2.23%), BPCL (down 1.50%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%), Vardhman Textiles (down 0.60%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (down 1.37%), Timken India (up 5.41%), Relaxo Footwears (up 1.93%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.06%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.88%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.08%), Computer Age Management Services (down 3.07%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 0.25%), Quess Corp (up 0.03%) and Orient Electric (down 0.13%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped 1.13% to 11,446.25. The index advanced 1.77% in past the trading session.

Indraprastha Gas (down 1.84%), Oil India (down 1.55%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.16%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 1.12%), Castrol India (down 1.1%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.01%), Mahanagar Gas (down 0.95%), Reliance Industries (down 0.81%) and Gujarat Gas (down 0.78%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rail Vikas Nigam shed 0.80%. The company said that it has received Letter of Acceptance from South Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 167.28 crore.

Nucleus Software Exports shed 0.58%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Surya Prakash Kanodia as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from May 8, 2024.

The key equity indices extended losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded near 22,150 mark after hitting day's high of 22,307.75 in early trade. Oil & gas shares fell after advancing in the past trading session. Trading could be a volatile due to the expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.