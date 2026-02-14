Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.14% to Rs 93.34 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 5.47% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.14% to Rs 93.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

