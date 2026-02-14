Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.14% to Rs 93.34 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 5.47% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.14% to Rs 93.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.34111.31 -16 OPM %4.786.56 -PBDT5.996.76 -11 PBT5.426.15 -12 NP4.324.57 -5
